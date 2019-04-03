William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

The analysts wrote, “We view the results as very promising given the high efficacy and very favorable safety profile, with no evidence of on-target, off-tumor toxicity of the CAR-T therapy . Given the strong expression of mesothelin across several tumor types, including mesothelioma (90%-plus), lung adenocarcinoma (60%-plus), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC, 35%), and pancreatic cancer (80%), the opportunity for a mesothelin- CAR-T therapy with a strong safety profile is significant.””

ATRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $39.98 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 62,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $2,257,621.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,521.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrell Porter sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $236,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,924 shares of company stock worth $6,135,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,487,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,861,000 after purchasing an additional 106,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,218,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,801.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 217,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

