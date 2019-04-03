Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Gap Up to $26.14

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $26.14. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 157611 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

