Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $414,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

WLL opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

