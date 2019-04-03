WEX (WEX) Given a $225.00 Price Target by BTIG Research Analysts

WEX (NYSE:WEX) received a $225.00 price target from stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Shares of WEX opened at $196.96 on Tuesday. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in WEX by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

