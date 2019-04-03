WEX Inc (WEX) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2,777.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 445,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,441,000 after purchasing an additional 430,032 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $18,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $196.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $203.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 11.18%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock worth $229,713. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

