Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

WNEB stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $32,520.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,422 shares of company stock valued at $668,059 in the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

