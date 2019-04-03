Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,186 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other Western Asset High Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $75,531.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,212,187 shares of company stock worth $7,430,329 over the last 90 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

