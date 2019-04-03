West Oak Capital LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE CHD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “West Oak Capital LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/west-oak-capital-llc-has-84000-holdings-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.