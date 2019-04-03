West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.05. 394,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $402,731.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

