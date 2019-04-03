Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

WAIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

WAIR stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.90. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $395.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-wair-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-common-retirement-fund.html.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.