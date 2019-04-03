WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 6th.

Shares of WSBC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 675 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WesBanco by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WesBanco by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

