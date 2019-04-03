Wendys Co (WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $154,362.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Wendys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Wendys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Wendys has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.89 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

