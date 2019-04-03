Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 292,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 2,226,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,008,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/wells-fargo-co-wfc-shares-sold-by-banco-santander-s-a.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.