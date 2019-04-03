Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $32.15 on Monday. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.