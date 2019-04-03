Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.28 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,480,096 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $144,309,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at $326,369,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

WMT opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/weatherly-asset-management-l-p-has-1-28-million-position-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.