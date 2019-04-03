Weatherford International plc (WFT) Short Interest Update

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,382,005 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 101,449,217 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,052,426 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Weatherford International by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 55,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

WFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

