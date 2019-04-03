Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The company has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

