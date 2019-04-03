WCOIN (WIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. WCOIN has a total market capitalization of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WCOIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.01726146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00243868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00463354 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN launched on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com . WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

