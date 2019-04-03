Wayfair Inc (W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 26,000 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total transaction of $3,865,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.32, for a total transaction of $5,186,920.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $5,233,420.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Niraj Shah sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $4,940,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Niraj Shah sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $2,092,700.00.

On Monday, February 11th, Niraj Shah sold 14,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $1,673,840.00.

On Monday, January 28th, Niraj Shah sold 9,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Niraj Shah sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $382,120.00.

W traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.04. 2,052,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,150,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wayfair by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

