Waves Community Token (WCT) One Day Volume Hits $247,066.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 81.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $247,066.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00014843 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00383436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.01815872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00254870 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00407455 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,582 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.