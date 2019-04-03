Waters Co. (WAT) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $250.63 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

In other news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total transaction of $673,570.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,107.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $24,284,760. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

