Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,823,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,780,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 407.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after buying an additional 3,159,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 695.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,337,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 1,169,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,659,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,372,000 after buying an additional 1,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Waste Management by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,183,000 after buying an additional 637,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

WM stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/waste-management-inc-wm-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.