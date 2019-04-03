Walt Disney (DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

