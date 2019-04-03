Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (WAKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 17th

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of WAKE opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

