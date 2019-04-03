WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Cap of $328,387.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 34% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $328,387.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00367357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00019340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01689795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00249908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00399191 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,939,999,989 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

