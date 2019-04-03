Vossloh (VOS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.33 ($50.39).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €44.65 ($51.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €38.95 ($45.29) and a fifty-two week high of €50.40 ($58.60). The stock has a market cap of $699.37 million and a PE ratio of -53.22.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.