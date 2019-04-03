Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE:VG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 2,891,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.64. Vonage has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $29,501.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,187.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,805.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 931,377 shares of company stock worth $9,195,464. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 6,377.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

