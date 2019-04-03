Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00010800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $19,472.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00021795 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 14,325,692 coins and its circulating supply is 14,324,508 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

