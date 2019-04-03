Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Receives $42.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $213,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $288,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

