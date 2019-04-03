Victory Capital (VCTR) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.