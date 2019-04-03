VF Corp (VFC) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,022 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of VF worth $82,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $759,458.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

