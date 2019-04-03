Version Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Version has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Version has a total market cap of $82,206.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Version coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 557,600,502 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto . The official website for Version is version2.org

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

