VeriumReserve (VRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $23,544.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00011009 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.01811073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00001290 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000875 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,091,529 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

