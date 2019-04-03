VERITY Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 6.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,835 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.2363 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

