Veritone (VERI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,674,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 792,847 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERI. JMP Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.74.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 94.68% and a negative net margin of 225.92%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritone by 2,915.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

