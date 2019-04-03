Veritone Inc (VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.94). Veritone reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($2.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 94.68% and a negative net margin of 225.92%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $5.58 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 250,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,169,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 2,915.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

