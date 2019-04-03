Vericel (VCEL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.06 million, a PE ratio of -122.71 and a beta of 3.03. Vericel has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.69 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $135,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,424.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,211 shares of company stock worth $655,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 267,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 279,408 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

