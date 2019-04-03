Vectrus Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VEC)

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 972 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,605% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $32,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,817.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $107,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 56.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/vectrus-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-vec.html.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.