Vault Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,315.00 (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vault Coin

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

