Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 195,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,224,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9454 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

