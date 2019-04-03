Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,631,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.11. 1,917,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,764. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $270.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4551 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

