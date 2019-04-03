Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

VB stock opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

