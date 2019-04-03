VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises about 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,699,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,287,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,199,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,137 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,154,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,788,000 after purchasing an additional 319,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

