VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (OIH) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,554,000 after buying an additional 950,452 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 796.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 162,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 143,958 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

