ValuEngine Upgrades Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) to Strong-Buy

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RETA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 3.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $365,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,377 shares of company stock worth $6,421,471 in the last ninety days. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.