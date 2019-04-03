ValuEngine Upgrades PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (PHIO) to Buy

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $0.46 on Monday. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.04.

PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp . had a negative net margin of 4,990.20% and a negative return on equity of 153.67%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

