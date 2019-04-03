ValuEngine Upgrades Patrick Industries (PATK) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.00 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,140,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Patrick Industries by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 228,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 132,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 83,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

