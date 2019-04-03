ValuEngine Upgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Hold

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,957.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $314,747.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,544 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.