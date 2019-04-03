ValuEngine Upgrades Huntsman (HUN) to “Sell”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

