ValuEngine Upgrades Huntsman (HUN) to “Sell”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
See Also: How mutual funds make money
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.