ValuEngine Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Hold

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.32. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,500. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 221,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 210,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 347,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

